Suniev scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Suniev earned the first multi-point effort of his career with this game. The 21-year-old is making the most of his chance to see top-six minutes on a young Flames team. Through three outings this season, he has two goals, one assist, four shots on net, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Don't expect consistent offense, given the Flames' overall struggles, but keep an eye on how Suniev's game grows throughout the year.