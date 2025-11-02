Cooley stopped all 12 shots he faced over the final two periods of Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.

Starter Dustin Wolf allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period, and the final goal was an empty-netter. Cooley doesn't have a win yet, and he's started just two games. Still, his 1.98 GAA and .933 save percentage sparkle beside Wolf's 2-8-1 record with a 3.63 GAA and an .881 save percentage. Watch for Cooley to get a start soon to see if he can give the poor-performing Flames a jolt.