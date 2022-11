Dube scored his second goal of the season in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

After finding the back of the net in Calgary's season opener, Dube endured a 16-game drought before lighting the lamp again. The 24-year-old posted career highs with 18 goals and 32 points last season, and while his ice time has risen to a career high in 2022-23, it hasn't resulted in consistent production.