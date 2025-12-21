Beecher notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Beecher has chipped in two assists over 15 appearances with the Flames since they claimed him off waivers from the Bruins. Overall, he has three points, 20 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 21 outings this season. Beecher looks to be securely in a fourth-line role for now, though he could be pressured by Justin Kirkland for playing time.