Huberdeau (hip) was assigned to AHL Calgary on Tuesday on a conditioning loan.

Huberdeau has continued to progress well since he resumed skating on Oct. 24 while recovering from hip surgery. The 33-year-old winger is eligible to spend up to 14 days with AHL Calgary before returning to the Flames, meaning that he could make his NHL season debut within the coming weeks. Across 50 games with the Flames in 2025-26, he posted 10 goals, 25 points, 83 shots on net, 30 hits and 30 blocked shots. He'll likely return to a top-six role once he completes his conditioning stint with the Wranglers.