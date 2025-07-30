Pospisil agreed to terms on a three-year, $7.5 million contract extension with Calgary on Tuesday, PuckPedia reports.

Pospisil ended the 2024-25 campaign mired in a 24-game goal drought during which he managed just five helpers. The 25-year-old center set a new personal best with 25 points in 81 regular-season tilts and saw time with the No. 2 power-play unit. Still, Pospisil will likely struggle to secure anything more than a bottom-six role next season, which makes him a mid-range fantasy target at best.