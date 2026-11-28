Pospisil (upper body) will play in Saturday's road clash against the Rangers, per Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Posposil is slated to return in Saturday's game from his three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Prior to going down, the 27-year-old center posted four goals, 10 points, 36 shots on net, 115 hits and 12 blocked shots over 24 appearances. Given his high hit total and serviceable offensive output, Pospisil is a priority waiver-wire add ahead of Saturday's game in deep leagues that value banger stats.