Frost signed a two-year, $8.75 million contract with the Flames on Wednesday, PuckPedia reports.

Frost was a restricted free agent this summer after completing his two-year, $4.2 million deal. He had 14 goals and 37 points across 81 appearances between Philadelphia and Calgary in 2024-25. That was his third straight campaign with over 35 points. Frost should continue to serve in a middle-six capacity and receive some power-play ice time this coming season.