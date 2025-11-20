Flames' Morgan Frost: Two points including GWG
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frost scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
The former Flyer broke open a 2-2 tie early in the third period by tapping home a slick feed from Jonathan Huberdeau. Frost has two multi-point performances in the last three games but only one other point in November, and on the season the 26-year-old center has managed four goals and 12 points in 22 contests.
More News
-
Flames' Morgan Frost: Crosses 100-assist mark in career•
-
Flames' Morgan Frost: Lights lamp Wednesday•
-
Flames' Morgan Frost: Four-game, four-point streak•
-
Flames' Morgan Frost: Spoils Demko's shutout bid•
-
Flames' Morgan Frost: Accepts two-year contract•
-
Flames' Morgan Frost: Strikes on power play•