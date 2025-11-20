Frost scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The former Flyer broke open a 2-2 tie early in the third period by tapping home a slick feed from Jonathan Huberdeau. Frost has two multi-point performances in the last three games but only one other point in November, and on the season the 26-year-old center has managed four goals and 12 points in 22 contests.