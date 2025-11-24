Kerins scored twice and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 5-4 overtime win over Coachella Valley on Sunday.

He got a brief stint in the NHL as a reward for his strong start to the year, but Kerins was bumped back to the minors when the Flames claimed John Beecher. That hasn't discouraged Kerins, who has five points over three games since he returned to the Wranglers. The forward is at seven goals, 19 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 16 appearances. He should be an option for call-ups later in the year if the Flames need to replenish their depth.