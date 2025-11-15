Bump scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Lehigh Valley's 7-3 win over Springfield on Friday.

This was Bump's first three-point effort of the season. He's at four goals, 11 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests overall. The 21-year-old forward seems to be adjusting just fine in his first professional season, and it doesn't seem like it'll take more than a couple more years before Bump is an option to help the NHL team on a regular basis.