Hart stopped 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Zach Hyman spoiled his bid for a second straight shutout late in the second period, but Hart still put together another strong performance. The 25-year-old is 3-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .929 save percentage while starting all four games so far for the Flyers, and he could be tough for coach John Tortorella to remove from the crease until Philly's schedule gets a little tighter -- they play three games in four days to open November, including a home-and-home set against Buffalo, and that might be the first chance for backup goalies Samuel Ersson or Felix Sandstrom to see action.