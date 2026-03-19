Hathaway logged an assist and six hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hathaway was in the lineup for just the second time in the last five games. His playing time has been a little inconsistent at times, and the Flyers' addition of Luke Glendening off waivers from the Devils has muddied Hathaway's path into the lineup regularly. For the season, Hathaway has one goal, two assists, 25 shots on net, 205 hits, 59 PIM, 42 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 55 appearances.