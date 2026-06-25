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Panthers' Garnet Hathaway: Flipped for picks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hathaway and a 2026 sixth-round pick were traded to the Panthers on Thursday from the Flyers in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Hathaway is under contract for one more season at a modest $2.4 million AAV, so this isn't exactly a salary dump for the Flyers, though it could clear a lineup spot for one of their younger players. In Florida, Hathaway figures to slot into a fourth-line role, which could mean the club allows some combination of Vinnie Hinostroza, Tomas Nosek or A.J. Greer to hit the open market July 1.

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