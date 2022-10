The Flyers and Sandin mutually agreed to terminate his contract Friday, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Sandin was on unconditional waivers Thursday and went unclaimed. He plans on returning to Sweden for personal reasons. He had one shot and no points in 6:59 of ice time in his only career NHL game in 2021-22. He also recorded eight goals and 20 points in 36 AHL contests last season.