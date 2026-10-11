Bonk was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, per the NHL Media Site.

Bonk's call up is a decent indicator that Cam York (upper body) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) will remain sidelined ahead of Sunday's home clash against the Hurricanes. Prior to the move, the 21-year-old Bonk posted solid offensive numbers with AHL Lehigh Valley, compiling two assists across two outings. It remains to be seen whether Bonk will make his 2026-27 NHL season debut Sunday with seven healthy defensemen on Philadelphia's roster, but he'll likely factor into the lineup at some point in the new season.