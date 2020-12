Morin will be given an extended look at left-wing during training camp.

Morin has dealt with a bevy of knee injuries over the past several seasons which has seen the Flyers' depth on the blue line steadily increase. With little chance of breaking into the lineup as a defenseman, the 2013 11th overall pick will try to find a place at forward. With a shortened camp schedule, Morin will face a steep learning curve but will at least challenge Connor Bunnaman for a spot on the fourth line.