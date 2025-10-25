Robertson scored a goal and and added an assist in AHL Lehigh Valley's 5-4 win over Hershey on Friday.

Robertson is in his first year in the Flyers' organization after being traded from the Kraken in September. The 22-year-old has yet to display much of a scoring touch -- he had 19 points over 77 regular-season appearances over the previous two seasons with Coachella Valley. A fourth-round pick of the Kraken in 2022, Robertson is trending as a defensive forward more than anything else, though he may never have enough offense to stick in the NHL.