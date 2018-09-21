Frederik Tiffels: Waived by Penguins
Tiffels was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
Tiffels was limited to a mere 12 AHL contests last season, instead spending the bulk of the year with ECHL Wheeling, where he racked up 16 goals and 17 assists in 44 outings. The Western Michigan University product was selected by the Penguins in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. While it seems unlikely the winger will get picked up off waivers, he could still earned a minor-league contract in the AHL or ECHL.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...