Tiffels was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Tiffels was limited to a mere 12 AHL contests last season, instead spending the bulk of the year with ECHL Wheeling, where he racked up 16 goals and 17 assists in 44 outings. The Western Michigan University product was selected by the Penguins in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. While it seems unlikely the winger will get picked up off waivers, he could still earned a minor-league contract in the AHL or ECHL.