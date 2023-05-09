Brossoit (lower body) is still being evaluated, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports.

Brossoit is scheduled to undergo further testing, so he won't practice Tuesday. He left Monday's 5-1 win over Edmonton at the 11:44 mark of the first period after attempting to move across the crease to stop a rebound. Brossoit, who had hip surgery last May, needed help to get off the ice. He has posted a 5-2 record this postseason with a 3.18 GAA and an .894 save percentage in eight appearances. If Brossoit can't play in Game 4 versus the Oilers on Wednesday, Adin Hill could make his first NHL playoff start.