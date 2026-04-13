default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Blake (undisclosed) is slated to play against Philadelphia on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

After being absent from Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth, Blake will occupy a first-line spot and see time on the top power-play unit against the Flyers on Monday. He has notched 22 goals and 52 points in 79 appearances this season.

More News