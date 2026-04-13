Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Draws back in Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blake (undisclosed) is slated to play against Philadelphia on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
After being absent from Saturday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth, Blake will occupy a first-line spot and see time on the top power-play unit against the Flyers on Monday. He has notched 22 goals and 52 points in 79 appearances this season.
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