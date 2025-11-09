Nystrom logged an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

The helper was Nystrom's first in eight games to begin his NHL career. He's added 14 shots on net, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. The seventh-round pick from 2021 has looked decent in a bottom-four role so far. He'll compete with Charles-Alexis Legault to stick around on the roster while the Hurricanes wait for some injured blueliners to get healthy.