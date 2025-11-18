Staal scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Staal struck the opening blow in a battle between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams so far. He's scored in back-to-back games now following a stretch of 12 outings in which he was limited to two assists. The 37-year-old center is up to five goals, two helpers, 23 shots on net, 36 hits, 23 PIM, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances.