Staal (illness) is set to return to the lineup Sunday against the Flames, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal has missed the last three games, the first three games he's missed all season long. Prior to his departure from the lineup, the 37-year-old had four goals in the last three games and seven total on the season through 21 games. Staal will likely center Carolina's third line Sunday against the Flames.