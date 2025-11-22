Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Contributes two assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller notched two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Miller snapped a five-game slump with the effort, which saw him help out on second-period tallies by Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis. The 25-year-old Miller should be able to see a slightly lighter workload following the return of Jalen Chatfield (concussion). Miller has been a decent all-around option in fantasy when healthy, racking up two goals, eight assists, 33 shots on net, 20 hits, 15 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 15 outings this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Pockets pair of assists•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Nabs helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Hopeful for Thursday return•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Out again Thursday•