Miller didn't participate in Wednesday's morning skate due to an illness, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that the defenseman will be able to suit up for the Hurricanes' matchup against the Lightning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Miller was a full participant in Tuesday's practice session and hasn't yet missed a game to begin the 2026-27 campaign, but the Hurricanes will presumably monitor how he feels ahead of Wednesday's matchup before determining his status. Across nine appearances this month, Miller has recorded four assists, 13 hits, seven blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 20:34 of ice time.