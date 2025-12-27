Miller (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Detroit on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Miller didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate after blocking a shot late in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The defenseman has two goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances this season. If he is unable to go, the Hurricanes will likely dress 12 forwards and six defensemen, with Jordan Martinook (lower body) and William Carrier (illness) possibly getting back into the lineup.