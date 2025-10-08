default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Miller (upper body) is available for Carolina's season opener against New Jersey on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Wednesday.

Miller had seven goals, 27 points, 107 hits and 110 blocks in 74 outings with the Rangers in 2024-25. He's likely to open the season in a top-four role and receive time on the second power-play unit.

More News