Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Good for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (upper body) is available for Carolina's season opener against New Jersey on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Wednesday.
Miller had seven goals, 27 points, 107 hits and 110 blocks in 74 outings with the Rangers in 2024-25. He's likely to open the season in a top-four role and receive time on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Involved in sign-and-trade•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Goes under the knife•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Earns two assists Monday•
-
Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Expected to play Thursday•