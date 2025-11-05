Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that he hopes Miller (lower body) will be able to return for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Miller has missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury, but he appears to be on the cusp of returning to action. While he'll be in the mix to return for Thursday's matchup, Brind'Amour indicated that the team will wait to see how Miller feels in the morning before determining his status. Miller was a strong contributor prior to his absence, logging two goals, two assists, eight blocked shots, six hits and eight PIM while averaging 23:32 of ice time over his first six appearances of the season.