Hurricanes' K'Andre Miller: Not expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (lower body) isn't expected to play against Vegas on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Miller will miss his third straight game, but he's close to returning to the lineup despite sitting out Monday's practice. However, it's unclear if he will be an option for Thursday's game against the Islanders. Miller has supplied two goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, eight blocked shots and six hits across six appearances this season.
