Miller (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Miller will be out of the lineup for a fourth straight game but is still considered day-to-day. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Bruins. It's unclear if he'll be able to suit up for that contest, but the fact that he hasn't been placed on injured reserve amid the Hurricanes' run of injuries bodes well for a return to action fairly soon.