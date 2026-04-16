Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Not at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven missed practice Thursday with an illness, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Stankoven ended the season on an eight-game scoring streak, potting seven goals and four assists. Stankoven set career highs in goals with 21 and assists with 23, playing in 81 regular-season games. His status for the first game of the playoffs should become clearer by Saturday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Poised to play•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Scratched Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Tallies trio of points Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Keeps rolling with power-play goal•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Extends point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Tickles twine twice•