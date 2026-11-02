Stankoven scored a goal on three shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Jets.

Stankoven assisted on Juuso Valimaki's second-period goal before scoring his 10th of the season to chase Stuart Skinner from the contest. Stankoven wasn't done, though, and he later contributed a power-play assist on Mark Jankowski's third-period tally. Stankoven has been on a tear of late and has cracked the scoresheet in five of the Hurricanes' last six games, tallying nine points (six goals, three assists) in that span.