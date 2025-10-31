Stankoven had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

His goal was the final dagger at 19:49 of the third period to drive the score to 6-2. Stankoven has three points, including two goals, in his last two games, and he has seven points (four goals, three assists) and 22 shots in 10 games this season. That's a nice bump for Stankoven, who put up nine points in 19 contests last year after arriving from Dallas in a trade. The young spark plug is a great fit in the Carolina system. His future is bright.