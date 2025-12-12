Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Two-point effort Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.
It was the first multi-point performance since Nov. 9 for Stankoven. The 22-year-old center has struggled to make a consistent impact so far in his first full season with Carolina, and through 30 games he's managed six goals and 14 points, a pace that's a nearly exact match for his 2024-25 numbers.
