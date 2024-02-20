Bunting scored a goal on seven shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Bunting opened the scoring midway through the first period. The winger has three tallies over his last six games, but he hasn't logged an assist since Jan. 25. He's bounced around the lineup at times, but Bunting is currently on the second line with time on the power play. For the season, he has 13 goals, 34 points, 98 shots on net, 47 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 54 appearances, production worthy of a look in most fantasy formats.