Reilly notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Reilly began the season in the press box, but he's since played in four straight games as a third-pairing option. He got on the scoresheet for the first time Saturday with the pair of helpers, and he's added five shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Reilly is likely to see the bulk of the playing time over Juuso Valimaki, but he probably won't produce enough overall to justify a roster spot in fantasy.