Reilly logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Reilly has played in five straight games since Jaccob Slavin (upper body) ended up on injured reserve again. This was Reilly's first helper since Nov. 4, and his ice time remains fairly limited in a third-pairing role. He could also exit the lineup once Shayne Gostisbehere (groin) is ready to return. Reilly has six points, 43 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-8 rating across 26 appearances this season.