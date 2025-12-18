Reilly was scratched for the ninth time in 11 games in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

This likely would have been the reality from the get-go for Reilly had the Hurricanes enjoyed better health on the blue line earlier in the year. Now that everyone aside from Charles-Alexis Legault (hand) is healthy, Reilly is stuck in the press box most of the time as a seventh defenseman. The Hurricanes regularly have five veterans on defense, along with prized rookie Alexander Nikishin, so Reilly may be spending a lot of time waiting for his next opportunity if everyone stays healthy. Reilly has five points, 23 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 21 appearances this season.