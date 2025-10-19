Jarvis scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Jarvis is the first player in NHL history to score four game-winners within a team's first five games of the season. The 23-year-old kept the Hurricanes from a total collapse, scoring at 1:45 of overtime after the Kings erased a 3-0 deficit. Jarvis has six goals on the year, and of his four game-winners, two have come in overtime. He's added two assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. He's a gamer, and while he's already an established 30-goal threat, he could take his offense to new levels in 2025-26.