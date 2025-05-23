Jarvis (undisclosed) may be unavailable to play in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis had to leave Game 2 in the third period, but he was able to return even in a blowout loss. Nonetheless, it appears there's some question to his status leading into Saturday's contest. With the Hurricanes already down 2-0 in the series, they can't afford to be without one of their most important all-situations forwards. Considering he was able to finish Thursday's game, expect Jarvis to land on the more probable side of a game-time decision.