Jarvis scored twice on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Jarvis had the Hurricanes' first two goals of the game, including a power-play tally midway through the second period that was the game-winner. He also set up Sebastian Aho's insurance tally in the third. Jarvis has had a superb start to 2025-26 with five goals, two assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across four appearances. As long as he's on the Hurricanes' top line, he's poised for high-end scoring, and he also can chip in some physicality while seeing time in all situations.