Gostisbehere (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Vegas, per the NHL media site.

Gostisbehere will not only resume his partnership with Jalen Chatfield, but the former also should be back on the No. 1 power-play unit. In his five games this year, the 32-year-old defenseman has managed one goal, six assists and six shots, including one power-play helper.