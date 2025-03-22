Gostisbehere won't play Saturday versus the Kings because of an illness.
Gostisbehere has seven goals and 38 points in 60 appearances in 2024-25. His absence will likely result in Scott Morrow drawing into the lineup, while Brent Burns might shift up to the top power-play unit.
