Gostisbehere notched three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Gostisbehere is hot to start 2025-26 with a goal and six helpers over four contests. One of his three helpers came on the power play Thursday, good for his first point with the man advantage this season. He continues to play a prominent role, especially while Jaccob Slavin (lower body) is out. Gostisbehere has added eight blocked shots, six shots on net and a plus-9 rating to supplement his high-end offense early in the campaign.