Gostisbehere notched three assists and six shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Gostisbehere had primary assists on goals by Andrei Svechnikov (on the power play), Taylor Hall and Sebastian Aho (in overtime) in this contest. This was Gostisbehere's third multi-assist effort of the campaign. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to one goal, 10 helpers, 13 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over eight appearances this season. He should be able to build some momentum on offense if he can avoid injuries.