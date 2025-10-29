Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Hurt again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere sustained a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights.
Gostisbehere was making his return from injured reserve Tuesday, but it was cut short after just 7:19 of ice time. It's unclear if he aggravated his previous injury or sustained a new one. He'll be questionable at best for Thursday's home game against the Islanders.
