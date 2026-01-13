Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added 10 PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Gostisbehere has two power-play goals and an even-strength assist over his last four games. His misconduct penalty came at the end of overtime, accounting for his first PIM since Nov. 17 in Boston. The defenseman continues to provide high-end offense from the blue line, earning six goals, 32 points (10 on the power play), 68 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 34 appearances.