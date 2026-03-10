Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere (lower body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.
Gostisbehere will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be available to return to action. He has earned 11 goals, 43 points, 98 shots on net and 50 blocked shots in 45 appearances this season. Due to Gostisbehere's absence, Mike Reilly will remain in the lineup versus the Penguins on Tuesday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Departs game Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Racks up three points Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Dishes two assists in overtime win•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Nets third goal since return•
-
Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Grabs three points in return•