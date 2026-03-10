Gostisbehere (lower body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Gostisbehere will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be available to return to action. He has earned 11 goals, 43 points, 98 shots on net and 50 blocked shots in 45 appearances this season. Due to Gostisbehere's absence, Mike Reilly will remain in the lineup versus the Penguins on Tuesday.