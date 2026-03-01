Hurricanes' Shayne Gostisbehere: Racks up three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gostisbehere scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-2 and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Gostisbehere had gone three games without a point prior to Saturday, which was his longest slump while healthy all season. The 32-year-old defenseman got back on track with a big performance, his fifth effort of at least three points this season. Overall, he's at 10 goals, 41 points (14 on the power play), 91 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating across 42 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.
